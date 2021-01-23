China’s power generation growth continues to accelerate in 2020

BEIJING – China saw its growth of power production continue to accelerate in 2020, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In 2020, China”s power generation hit 7.42 trillion kilowatts hours (kWh), an increase of 2.7 percent year on year.

In December alone, the country’s power output rose 9.1 percent from a year ago to 727.7 billion kWh. The growth rate was 2.3 percentage points higher than that in November.

In breakdown, thermal power generation jumped by 9.2 percent year on year last month, 2.6 percentage points higher than in November.

China saw faster growth in its output of wind power and solar power in December, up 7.1 percent and 8.9 percent year on year.

Nuclear power generation rose 6.2 percent year on year in December, compared with a 0.8-percent decrease in November.

Hydropower generation jumped 11.3 percent last month, unchanged from a month ago.